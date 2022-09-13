Mathura temple case: Next hearing on October 3

Representative image

A court here fixed October 3 as the next date for hearing into the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute case. "Additional District Judge Sanjai Chaudhary has ordered petitioners to ensure that the summons be served on the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, by next hearing," District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

In the hearing on Tuesday, while the Intezamia Committee, Shahi Masjid Idgah, and others appeared in the court, the Sunni Central Waqf Board did not appear as a notice in their regard was yet to be served on them. Several petitions have been filed in Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of the mosque, which according to petitioners has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.