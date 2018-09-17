App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mate Labs raises $550,000 from Omphalos Ventures India, others

The Bengaluru-based start-up is currently focused on developing their SME and enterprise business pipelines for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mate Labs, an artificial intelligence-based start-up, Monday said it has raised $550,000 in funding led by Omphalos Ventures India LLP. The pre-series A round of funding also saw participation from other investors, including Eagle 10 Ventures, 91Springboard, Deepak Sharma (ex-Chairman of CITI Bank), Khattar Holding, Sumit Sinha and Tejan Timblo among others, it said in a statement.

"We observed that large enterprises around the world were building platforms for developers, and no one considered building something for the non-developers to easily integrate into their business models. Mate Labs took up the task of creating something so easy to use, that there isn't a need to code," Rahul Vishwakarma, CEO and co-founder of Mate Labs, said.

The Bengaluru-based start-up is currently focused on developing their SME and enterprise business pipelines for banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail sectors.

"Our singular focus at the moment is to build and grow the business. Therefore, a significant portion of this funding will go into hiring the right talent in terms of engineers, marketers, and business developers to accelerate our business growth. We are also investing in R&D to ensure our customers get the best in the business in terms of technology innovation," he said.

related news

The company's flagship product Mateverse offers advanced data analytics platforms, catering to enterprises for private and on-premise deployments. Over the course of the next few months, the company will be launch the public version of the platform to handle increased and diverse requirements of its existing and new clients, Vishwakarma said.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Business #India #Mate Labs #Omphalos Ventures

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.