Mastercard wins title sponsorship rights for all BCCI international, home cricket matches

Mastercard on September 5 announced that it will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held on home ground for the 2022-23 season. This also includes all domestic cricket matches such as Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organized by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India.

Sourav Ganguly, President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said “The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a stepping stone towards making India a strong international side.”

The aim of this sponsorship and the associated activations is to strengthen Mastercard's relationship with cricket fans throughout the nation and abroad. Mastercard's affiliation with the BCCI further strengthens its prestigious portfolio of partnerships for a company that is heavily invested in global sponsorships with marquee properties like the UEFA Champions League, the Grammys, the Cannes Film Festival, and the Australian and French Open tennis tournaments.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “We are in for an exciting period in Indian Cricket as we have Australia and South Africa coming over for white-ball series before the T20 World Cup and Sri Lanka, New Zealand and the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year while domestic cricket has a packed calendar with the return of the Duleep Trophy and a full-fledged Ranji Trophy season. The 2022-23 season will witness a lot of action across age groups and I am confident that this will be an enriching partnership.”