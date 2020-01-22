Mastercard eyes a stake in Pine Labs: Report

Sequoia might sell a 15-25 percent holding to the new investor, according to a media report.
Financial services major Mastercard is considering an investment in Pine Labs as part of a $300 million fundraising round, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Sequoia Capital, Pine Labs’ largest shareholder with 68 percent stake, might sell a 15-25 percent holding to the new investor, sources told the paper.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.
With Mastercard buying a mix of primary and secondary shares, the deal will value Pine Labs at $1.2-1.5 billion, the report said.
Noida-based Pine Labs, India’s largest point-of-sale (PoS) solutions provider, is widely expected to join the startup unicorn club in 2020.
A spokesperson for Sequoia refused to comment while Mastercard did not respond to ET's queries.
Sequoia had also sold a portion of its stake to Madison Capital in 2017 as part of a $180 million deal.
New York-based Advent Capital might also participate in the financing round, sources told the paper.
Pine Labs had raised $125 million in its last fundraising round in 2018, which saw participation from Singapore-based Temasek. The investment valued Pine Labs at around $800 million.
Investment firms Actis and Altimeter Capital led the previous fundraising round in March 2018, the report said.Pine Labs acquired gift card technology startup Qwikcilver for $110 million in March 2019.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.