Mastercard eyes a stake in Pine Labs: Report

Financial services major Mastercard is considering an investment in Pine Labs as part of a $300 million fundraising round, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Sequoia Capital, Pine Labs’ largest shareholder with 68 percent stake, might sell a 15-25 percent holding to the new investor, sources told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

With Mastercard buying a mix of primary and secondary shares, the deal will value Pine Labs at $1.2-1.5 billion, the report said.

Noida-based Pine Labs, India’s largest point-of-sale (PoS) solutions provider, is widely expected to join the startup unicorn club in 2020.

A spokesperson for Sequoia refused to comment while Mastercard did not respond to ET's queries.

Sequoia had also sold a portion of its stake to Madison Capital in 2017 as part of a $180 million deal.

New York-based Advent Capital might also participate in the financing round, sources told the paper.

Pine Labs had raised $125 million in its last fundraising round in 2018, which saw participation from Singapore-based Temasek. The investment valued Pine Labs at around $800 million.

Investment firms Actis and Altimeter Capital led the previous fundraising round in March 2018, the report said.