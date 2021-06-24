Mastercard appoints Nikhil Sahni as Country Corporate Officer in India

Representative image

Global payments technology major Mastercard on Thursday announced the appointment of Nikhil Sahni as the new Division President, South Asia and Country Corporate Officer, India.

Sahni replaces Porush Singh, who will be relocating to Singapore and will assume a new role within the company, Mastercard said in a statement.

He will oversee Mastercard's operations, and position the company's extensive suite of products, solutions and services across the sub-continent, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives and Bhutan, in addition to India.

Nikhil has nearly 25 years of experience in strategy, investment banking, corporate, commercial, SME, retail, branch, and government banking.

Ari Sarker Co-President, Asia Pacific, Mastercard said Nikhil's extensive experience in India's financial services sector will be instrumental for Mastercard.

The company continues to strategically focus on providing the technology, infrastructure and innovation needed to build a vibrant digital payment ecosystem across South Asia, Sarkar said, adding his deep understanding of critical sectors such as agriculture and MSMEs will also be of tremendous benefit.

Prior to joining Mastercard, Sahni was Senior Group President, Agriculture, Government & MNC Banking and Knowledge Banking at Yes Bank.

He was part of Yes Bank's founding team, where he spent over 17 years managing various businesses and products, both at a regional and national level.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, he holds a degree in electrical engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh.