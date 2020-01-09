App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mastek arm sells partial stake in Majesco USA to drive growth

"Mastek UK (material wholly-owned subsidiary of Mastek) intimated us about sale of its partial holding of 2,02,183 shares in Majesco USA for cash consideration of USD 1.59 million, in the open market on NASDAQ on January 8, 2020," the IT firm said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

IT firm Mastek on Thursday said that its arm Mastek UK has sold partial stake in Majesco USA for a cash consideration of USD 1.59 million (about Rs 11.3 crore).

This will help Mastek UK to drive its growth strategy, the company said.

"After the completion of the aforesaid partial shares sale, stake of Mastek UK in Majesco USA will stand reduced to 20,18,192 shares from existing 22,20,375 shares," it said.

First Published on Jan 9, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Majesco #Mastek #USA

