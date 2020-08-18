172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|masai-school-raises-2-5-million-from-unitus-ventures-others-5724051.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Masai School raises $2.5 million from Unitus Ventures, others

The startup prepares students with coding skills making them ready for the job market

Pratik Bhakta

Masai School a career focussed education startup has raised $2.5 million from Unitus Ventures along with other investors like India Quotient and AngelList India. The company wants to use the funding to step up efforts in imparting quality education to students and make them future-ready.

Founded by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat, Masai School began operations in June 2019. It currently trains tech aspirants in full stack web and Android development, and also helps them get placed through its partner network. By integrating income sharing agreement (ISA), they allow students to pay the course fee after they secure a high paying, relevant job

In a press statement, the cofounder said the funds will be used to hire industry experts to build and impart curriculum. They also want to strengthen current offerings across full stack, web, Android development and eventually build new disciplines across UX, product management, data science and others.

“Our initial student base, largely from non-engineering backgrounds and from smaller towns with limited financial backgrounds, take up the challenge of learning coding and finding a career path for themselves. We support them by providing them a rigorous training program without charging any upfront fees and help them kick-start their careers,” said Prateek Shukla, CEO, Masai School.

The company claimed that they have placed more than 82 percent of their graduates at an average starting salary of Rs 6.6 lakh per annum.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Business #startups

