you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 11:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti to showcase coupe style electric concept at Auto Expo

Concept Futuro-e demonstrates a bold new global design language for the popular utility vehicle segment, it added.

PTI
 
 
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it will showcase a coupe style electric concept during the Auto Expo next month. Conceptualised and designed in India for the aspirational youth - Futuro-e, is a design study for next generation mobility solutions, MSI said in a statement.

Concept Futuro-e demonstrates a bold new global design language for the popular utility vehicle segment, it added.

"Offering a sneak peek into future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki's vision for the Indian automobile market," MSI Senior Executive Director (Engineering) CV Raman said.

Close

Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futoro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of country's aspirational youth, he added.

"The design is a fascinating fusion of a coupe with a SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of utility vehicles in India," Raman said.

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 11:48 am

tags #Auto Expo #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki India

India could limit duty-free alcohol to 1 bottle per passenger; check out liquor import limit of these 10 countries

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

