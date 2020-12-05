PlusFinancial Times
Maruti Suzuki's Production In November Up 6% At 1,50,221 Units

Dec 5, 2020 / 08:59 PM IST
 
 
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on December 5 said its total production in November increased 5.91 percent to 1,50,221 units.

The company had produced total 1,41,834 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing. Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,46,577 units last month as compared with 1,39,084 units in November 2019, a growth of 5.38 percent.

Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models stood marginally up at 24,336 units last month as against 24,052 units in the year-ago period.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 85,118 units as against 78,133 units in November 2019, an increase of 8.93 percent, MSI said.

Production of utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 however declined 9.07 percent at 24,719 units as compared to 27,187 units in the same month last year. MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 3,644 units as against 2,750 units in the year-ago month.
TAGS: #Business #Maruti Suzuki India
first published: Dec 5, 2020 08:59 pm

