Maruti Suzuki’s net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,485 crore, revenue up 22%

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Monday reported a 145.5 percent jump in its net profit at Rs. 2,485.1 crore during the first quarter of FY 2024. The country’s largest passenger vehicle maker’s revenue for the quarter rose 22 percent YoY to Rs 32,326.94 crore.

MSIL’s PAT for Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 1,012.80 crore and net revenue from operations at Rs 26,499.8 crore. Industry analysts reckon that the company’s robust Q1 FY24 financials were buoyed by healthy volume growth, price hikes and a richer product mix.

MSIL’s results have exceeded analysts’ expectations as an average of five brokerage firms estimated Maruti's net profit to zoom about 142 percent over last year to Rs 2,400 crore from Rs 1,012 crore. The analysts pegged a 20 percent growth in the auto major's revenue from operations for the quarter under review as against Rs 25,500 crore last year, as per the average estimates.

The carmaker’s total sales, including domestic and overseas markets, were by up six percent at 4,98,030 between April-June 2023 vis-à-vis 4,67,931 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous year. Out of that, domestic sales stood at 4,34,812 units in Q1FY24, higher than the 3,98,494 units sold in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki’s scrip, on July 31, closed 1.42 percent higher at Rs 9806.25 apiece on BSE.

MSIL Chairman Mr. R.C. Bhargava said, " EV production at Gujarat facility will now be done by Maruti Suzuki instead of Suzuki Motor Corporation."

Acquisition of Gujarat Plant will be completed by FY 24 end, he further added.

"We Have not arrived at any valuation of Suzuki's stake, it depends on the book value," he added.

Once we take over the plant, employees of the the Gujarat facility will be now part of MSIL's workforce, Bhargava added.

"For the purpose of efficiency in production and supply chain, it is best to bring all production related activities under MSIL. Accordingly, the Board approved termination of the contract manufacturing agreement and exercising the option to acquire the shares of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) subject to all legal and regulatory compliances including minority shareholders’ approval," Bhargava said.