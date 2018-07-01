App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki's June sales up 36.3% at 1,44,981 units

The firm's domestic sales stood at 1,35,662 units, up 45.5 percent from 93,263 units in June last year, MSI said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported a 36.3 percent increase in total sales at 1,44,981 units in June as against 1,06,394 units in the year-ago month.

The firm's domestic sales stood at 1,35,662 units, up 45.5 percent from 93,263 units in June last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a growth of 15.1 percent at 29,381 units from 25,524 units in June 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of compact segment cars comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 76.7 percent to 71,570 units last month as against 40,496 units in the June last year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 60 percent to 1,579 units during the month as compared to 3,950 units in the same month last year.

Utility vehicles, including Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, sales rose by 39.2 percent to 19,321 units in June, from 13,879 units in the same month of 2017.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- grew by 32.3 percent to 12,185 units last month as against 9,208 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in June this year dropped by 29 percent to 9,319 units as compared to 13,131 units in the same month last year, MSI said.

The company said sales of its LCV Super Carry witnessed over 7-fold increase to 1,626 units last month as compared to 206 units in June 2017.
First Published on Jul 1, 2018 11:24 am

