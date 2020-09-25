172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|maruti-suzuki-wagonr-cng-version-crosses-3-lakh-cumulative-sales-mark-5883891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG version crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales mark

The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh units in sales, making it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments, MSI said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its model WagonR S-CNG has crossed 3 lakh cumulative sales mark, emerging as the highest selling vehicle in the segment.

The CNG variant of WagonR has surpassed 3 lakh units in sales, making it the most successful CNG car across all passenger vehicle segments, MSI said in a statement.

"Constantly featured amongst India''s top 10 cars for nearly two decades, WagonR continues to be the undisputed market leader in its segment. Since its debut in 1999, WagonR has over 24 lakh happy customers and it''s the first car for nearly half of them," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

Close

The milestone of 3 lakh sales of WagonR S-CNG is yet another testament to the immense faith bestowed on the company by customers, he added.

related news

The company has persistently strived to offer sustainable mobility options to its customers, Srivastava said.

WagonR S-CNG offers the convenience of an auto fuel changeover switch and delivers fuel efficiency of 33.54 km/kg, MSI said.

S-CNG variant of WagonR is designed from scratch for CNG operation to enhance safety and durability while meeting the stringent BS-VI emission regulation, it added.

The car also comes with conventional one litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines with both manual and auto gear shift transmission.
First Published on Sep 25, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.