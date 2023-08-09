English
    Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 50 lakh units sales of pre-owned cars

    The company had introduced its pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value in 2001.

    PTI
    August 09, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its pre-owned car business has crossed 50 lakh-unit sales milestone since inception. The company had introduced its pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value in 2001.

    "With the successful completion of 22 years in the industry, India's most trusted pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value has established itself as the preferred choice of 50 lakh happy customers," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

    True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India.

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:37 pm

