Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 50 lakh units sales of pre-owned cars

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its pre-owned car business has crossed 50 lakh-unit sales milestone since inception. The company had introduced its pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value in 2001.

"With the successful completion of 22 years in the industry, India's most trusted pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value has established itself as the preferred choice of 50 lakh happy customers," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India.