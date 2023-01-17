 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Maruti Suzuki transports record 3.2 lakh units via railways in 2022

PTI
Jan 17, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

The company had obtained a Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) licence in 2013 allowing it to fabricate and operate high-speed, high-capacity auto-wagon rakes on the Indian Railways network.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it transported over 3.2 lakh vehicles using Indian railways last year, its highest-ever dispatch in a calendar year.

The company had obtained a Automobile Freight Train Operator (AFTO) licence in 2013 allowing it to fabricate and operate high-speed, high-capacity auto-wagon rakes on the Indian Railways network.

In the last ten years, the automaker has seen a five-fold increase in railway dispatches in terms of volumes. Share of railways in outbound logistics has increased from 5 per cent in 2013 to 17 per cent in 2022.

"Our strategy to increase the use of rail mode in outbound logistics has resulted in dispatching a record 3.2 lakh vehicles using railways in CY2022," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

This has resulted in offsetting around 1,800 MT of CO2 emissions in addition to saving over 50 million litres of fuel during the year, which contributes to enhancing the energy security of the country, he added.

"Going forward, we aim to further increase these numbers. For this, we are setting up dedicated railway sidings at our facilities in Haryana (Manesar) and Gujarat," Takeuchi said.