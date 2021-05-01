Maruti Suzuki total sales decline 4% in April to 1.59 lakh vehicles

Maruti Suzuki

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday reported a 4 percent decline in total sales to 1,59,691 units in April as compared to 1,67,014 units in March this year as a spike in COVID-19 cases hit dispatches.

The company did not sell any unit in the domestic market in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

MSI said its domestic sales last month stood at 1,42,454 units, down 8 percent from 1,55,417 units in March. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased by 2 percent to 25,041 units in April as against 24,653 units in March.

Sales of compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 12 percent to 72,318 units from 82,201 cars in March this year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, declined by 4 percent to 1,567 units as compared to 1,628 units in March this year.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 3 percent to 25,484 units as against 26,174 in March, MSI said.

Exports in April were, however, up 49 percent at 17,237 units as against 11,597 units in March this year. The auto major had also managed to ship out 632 units in April last year.