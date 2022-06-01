Maruti Suzuki total sales at 1,61,413 units in May

Representative image

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its total wholesales in May stood at 1,61,413 units. The company had sold 46,555 units in May 2021, MSI said in a statement.

Last month, the company's domestic sales rose to 1,34,222 units, as against 35,293 units in May 2021, it added. "The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions," the automaker stated.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, stood at 17,408 units last month. It stood at 4,760 in the same month last year. The company said sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, was at 67,947 units in May this year.

Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz stood at 586 units in the period under review. It stood at 349 units in May 2021. Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, was at 28,051 units, while in the year-ago month it was 6,355 vehicles, MSI said.

Van dispatches stood at 10,482 units last month. In May last year it was 1,096 units. Exports last month was at 27,191 units, it stood at 11,262 units in May last year.