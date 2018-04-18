App
Apr 18, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki tops UV segment with 27.53% market share in FY18

Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, the company's sale of UVs reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6 percent over sales of 195,741 units in the previous year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India today said it has attained leadership position in sale of utility vehicles (UVs) in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5 percent market share.

Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Director Marketing & Sales R S Kalsi said, "In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio." Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers.

The company's UV range of Vitara Brezza, 5-Cross and Ertiga revolve around best of design, technology and experience, he added. "Sales of Vitara Brezza increased by 36.7 percent in 2017-18, while it jumped by 44.4 percent for S-Cross and 4.1 percent for Ertiga," Kalsi said. As on March 31, 2018, Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets.

