Maruti Suzuki tops UV segment with 27.53% market share in FY18

Maruti Suzuki India today said it has attained leadership position in sale of utility vehicles (UVs) in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5 percent market share.
Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, the company's sale of UVs reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6 percent over sales of 195,741 units in the previous year, Maruti Suzuki India said in a filing to BSE.
Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Director Marketing & Sales R S Kalsi said, "In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio." Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers.