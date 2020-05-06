Maruti Suzuki to resume production at Manesar facility from May 12

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on May 6 said it will resume production of vehicles at Manesar facility from May 12.

"All activities would be carried out strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines and observing the Company’s own concern for the highest standards of safety," the company said in a release.

The Gurugram district administration had on April 22 allowed the auto major to run the Manesar facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696. The district administration had also given Maruti permission to operate 50 vehicles.

However, Maruti had then said it will resume operations only when it can maintain continuous production and sell it, which was not possible at that point of time.

Maruti has two plants in Haryana. The Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. Together, they have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since March 22.

Earlier, the country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The process ensures the highest level of hygiene and sanitisation across all its showrooms for the safety of its customers and employees, MSI said in a statement.