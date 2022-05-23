English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maruti Suzuki to acquire AI firm Sociograph Solutions

    SSPL is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specialises in visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

    PTI
    May 23, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki (Representative image)

    Maruti Suzuki (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will acquire an equity stake of 12.09 per cent in Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd (SSPL) for about Rs 2 crore.

    SSPL is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company that specialises in visual AI platform predominantly used to help enterprises improve sales experiences and improve efficiency in their business.

    "The investment would help MSI strengthen its offering to customers by creating a customised sales experiences on the web, virtual reality and augmented reality,” the auto major said in a regulatory filing.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #Sociograph Solutions Pvt Ltd (SSPL)
    first published: May 23, 2022 05:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.