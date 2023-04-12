Maruti Suzuki ties up with IDFC FIRST Bank to offer personalised car finance options

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IDFC First Bank to offer personalised finance options to customers of new cars, pre-owned cars, and commercial vehicles.

A press release from the carmaker noted that the partnership with the bank will allow the company to expand its financing options and provide customers with greater flexibility and choice.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, noted that the company aimed to offer a comfortable and hassle-free financing experience for car buyers, and this collaboration enables it to take this further through an array of personalised loan benefits offered by the bank.

The partnership will help the company cater to the diverse needs of customers and make the vehicle purchasing process much more accessible and convenient, he added.

Earlier, the vehicle maker announced its collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation to offer additional benefits and convenience for customers under the Maruti Suzuki Rewards.

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO, IDFC First Bank, noted that the bank leverages analytics and digitisation to provide financing experience to customers across its 700 branches across India.