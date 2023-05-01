Maruti Suzuki reports 6.5% rise in April sales. Here's how the numbers look for other automakers

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and other automakers have started reporting their sales number for the month of April. Maruti reported a rise of 6.5 percent in total dispatches to dealerships in April over the same period last year. MG Motors reported a two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units in April.

Semiconductor shortage continues to pose a challenge for automakers. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, Maruti Suzuki said while releasing the numbers.

Automakers reported stellar sales figures in 2022-23- on the back of pent-up demand and preference among buyers for SUVs. According to initial estimates, FY23 saw sales of 38.9 lakh units, a 27 percent growth over the 30.7 lakh units dispatched in the previous financial year.

The growth last fiscal was dominated by the SUV sales. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility attributed to the strong FY23 show to post-COVID pent-up demand in the early part of the year, the launch of several new vehicles, and easing of the semiconductor shortage.

After a stellar FY23, all eyes will be on how the sales numbers pan out in the new fiscal ahead of the price rise due to the roll out of the news BS 6 phase II norms. Here are the latest updates from car sales numbers being reported by auto majors:

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 160,529 units in April 2023 as compared to 150,661 in the same period last year. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 139,519 units, sales to other OEM of 4,039 units and exports of 16,971 units. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.



Mini and Compact segment sales grew 16.7% to 89,045 units. The compact segment for Maruti comprising cars like Baleno, Swift led the overall sales figures with 74,935 dispatches compared to 59,184 last year.



MG Motor India today announced retail sales of 4551 units in April 2023, a 126% year-on-year growth over the same month last year. The supply chain constraints remain in a few models; however, the company is working towards meeting customer demand. The coming months are expected to bring in further improvements on this front.



Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) registered sales of 14,162 domestic units in the month of April, 2023. The company also exported 1,348 units of The Urban Cruiser Hyryder this month, thus clocking a total of 15, 510 units. While there were no exports in the corresponding period last year, TKM had registered domestic sales of 15,086 units in April 2022.



Kia India, one of the leading premium carmakers, today reported strong growth of 24% for the period of Jan-April 2023 over the corresponding period last year and a 22% Y-o-Y growth with 23,216 units in April 2023. While Kia Sonet emerged as the top contributor to overall sales with 9,744 units, the Seltos and the Carens also performed well with 7,213 units and 6,107 units sold domestically respectively.

Moneycontrol News