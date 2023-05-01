Maruti Suzuki reports 6.5% rise in April sales. Here's how the numbers look for other automakers

Car sales zoomed in FY23 on the back of pent up demand and preference for SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and other automakers have started reporting their sales number for the month of April. Maruti reported a rise of 6.5 percent in total dispatches to dealerships in April over the same period last year. MG Motors reported a two-fold rise in retail sales at 4,551 units in April.

Semiconductor shortage continues to pose a challenge for automakers. The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, Maruti Suzuki said while releasing the numbers.

Automakers reported stellar sales figures in 2022-23- on the back of pent-up demand and preference among buyers for SUVs. According to initial estimates, FY23 saw sales of 38.9 lakh units, a 27 percent growth over the 30.7 lakh units dispatched in the previous financial year.

The growth last fiscal was dominated by the SUV sales. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility attributed to the strong FY23 show to post-COVID pent-up demand in the early part of the year, the launch of several new vehicles, and easing of the semiconductor shortage.

After a stellar FY23, all eyes will be on how the sales numbers pan out in the new fiscal ahead of the price rise due to the roll out of the news BS 6 phase II norms.

Here are the latest updates from car sales numbers being reported by auto majors:

