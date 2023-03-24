 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki targets sales via Nexa outlets to overtake volumes of Hyundai, Tata Motors by next year

Mar 24, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

The Nexa retail chain, started in 2015 to sell Maruti Suzuki's premium vehicles, has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 20 lakh units. It currently sells models such as Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara. Upcoming SUVs Fronx and Jimny will also be sold through the chain.

Maruti Suzuki India is targeting for its premium vehicles sold through the Nexa retail outlets to be more than the respective overall sales of Hyundai and Tata Motors by next year, according to Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava.

The company, which has decided to increase prices of its vehicles from April, feels that response of consumers to the increase in vehicle prices by auto manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements needs to be watched out for, although it expects passenger vehicle sales to grow between 5 per cent and 7.5 per cent in FY24.

"We have completed the two million mark for the Nexa. The first million came in four years, the next million has come in three years, despite the fact that we have had in the last three years, a little bit of a disturbance in the business environment because of the COVID-19," Srivastava told reporters in a virtual interaction.