    Maruti Suzuki sales up 6% in June at 1,55,857 units

    The company had dispatched 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021, MSI said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
    File image of the Maruti Suzuki India logo (Image Source: Shutterstock)

    File image of the Maruti Suzuki India logo (Image Source: Shutterstock)

     
     
    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 5.7 percent increase in total wholesales at 1,55,857.

    The company had dispatched 1,47,368 units to dealers in June 2021, MSI said in a statement.

    Last month, the company's domestic sales increased 1.28 percent to 1,32,024 units, as against 1,30,348 units in June 2021, it added.

    Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 14,442 units, compared to 17,439 units in the same month last year.

    Sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, however, increased to 77,746 units against 68,849 units in June 2021.

    Sales of mid-size sedan Ciaz increased to 1,507 units last month, from 602 units in June 2021.

    However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, declined to 18,860 units, compared to 28,172 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

    Exports jumped to 23,833 units last month, against 17,020 vehicles in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 02:07 pm
