English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maruti Suzuki sales rise 12% in January

    Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said the industry began with a low network stock because of high retails in December.

    PTI
    February 01, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

    Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday reported a 12 per cent increase in total sales at 1,72,535 units in January.

    The company had sold a total of 1,54,379 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

    Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,55,142 units as compared to 1,36,442 units in the corresponding period previous year, a growth of 14 per cent, it added.

    Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said the industry began with a low network stock because of high retails in December.