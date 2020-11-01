Maruti Suzuki sales increase 19% to 1,82,448 units in October

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported an 18.9 percent increase in sales at 1,82,448 units in October.

The company had sold 1,53,435 units in October last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales increased 19.8 percent to 1,72,862 units last month as against 1,44,277 units in October 2019, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined marginally to 28,462 units as compared to 28,537 units in the same month last year.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased by 19.2 percent to 95,067 units as against 75,094 cars in October last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sales stood at 1,422 units as compared with 2,371 units in October 2019, a decline of 40 percent.

However, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 9.9 percent to 25,396 units as compared with 23,108 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

