App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki reports Rs 154-cr investment in CSR initiatives last fiscal

"The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said it invested over Rs 154 crore towards its CSR initiatives in 2018-19. The country's largest carmaker's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts were focused on community development, road safety and skill development.

"The projects are selected based on need-assessment and stakeholder consultation. These are closely monitored by the company and third party impact assessment is carried out," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

The company's CSR efforts are aligned with the sustainable development goals propagated by the United Nations, he added.

Close

MSI said it has taken up community development efforts in 26 villages of Haryana and Gujarat, focused towards the areas of water and sanitation, education, and community infrastructure.

related news

Besides, the company continued to support over 110 government industrial training institutes across the country, it added.

In 2018-19, the company trained around 4,00,000 people at the seven Institutes of Driving Training and Research and 16 road safety knowledge centres, MSI said.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #CSR #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.