Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki reports 26% rise in production in September

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 90,924 units as against 75,264 units in September 2019, an increase of 20.8 percent, MSI said.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on October said its total production in September increased 25.63 percent to 1,66,086 units. The company had produced a total of 1,32,199 units in the same month last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,61,668 units last month as compared with 1,30,264 units in September 2019, a growth of 24.1 percent. Production of mini cars comprising Alto and S-Presso models were at 30,492 units as against 23,073 units in the year-ago month, up 32.15 percent.

Similarly, manufacturing of compact cars, comprising WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 90,924 units as against 75,264 units in September 2019, an increase of 20.8 percent, MSI said. Production of utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 — was up 44.55 percent at 26,648 units as compared to 18,435 units in the same month last year.

MSI said production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry stood at 4,418 units as against 1,935 units in the year-ago month.
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

