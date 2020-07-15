App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 11:40 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki recalls 134,885 units of WagonR, Baleno to fix faulty fuel pumps

Maruti Suzuki is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on July 15 said it is recalling 1,34,885 units of WagonR and Baleno models to inspect and replace faulty fuel pumps.

The company is voluntarily undertaking a recall for WagonR (1 litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The recall will cover 1,34,885 vehicles of both these models, it added.

"The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost," the auto major said.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by the company authorised dealers in due course of time, it added.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 11:08 am

#Auto #Business #Companies

