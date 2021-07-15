Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT to Rs 426 cr: Sharekhan

marutisuzuki_300_92496882

Sharekhan has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs 426 crore (down 63.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 336.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 17,921 crore, according to Sharekhan

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 2,733 percent Y-o-Y (down 198 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 6.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

