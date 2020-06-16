App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki partners IndusInd Bank for vehicle financing

In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100 per cent on-road price for the vehicles.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Tuesday said it has partnered IndusInd Bank for vehicle financing to help spur sales after resumption of operations following lockdown relaxations. Through the partnership, consumers can avail of low EMI scheme for the first three months starting at Rs 899 per lakh; step-up scheme with EMI starting with Rs 1,800 per lakh; up to 100 per cent on-road funding for customers with valid income proof, the company said in a statement.

Moreover, customers who do not have valid income proof can avail of up to 100 per cent ex-showroom funding, the statement added.

The offers are valid for all Maruti Suzuki models, it said.

Close

In the wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, IndusInd Bank has offered a variety of finance options including low EMI scheme, step-up and balloon payment options and funding 100 per cent on-road price for the vehicles.

related news

IndusInd Bank has a wide portfolio that can be customised for needs of salaried, self-employed, agriculturists and businessmen, the statement said.

Commenting on the partnership, MSIL Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "IndusInd Bank is one of our leading finance partners. This collaboration is aimed at providing support to our customers who might be facing liquidity crunch in the prevalent COVID-19 scenario."

These special structured schemes like low EMI scheme, balloon and step-up EMI schemes will ease the pressure on immediate cash-flow of consumers, he added.

"Also with the bank's expertise in lending to a variety of customers, especially with no income proof, we are extremely confident of the collaboration bringing in convenience to both the rural and urban customers of MSIL," Srivastava said.

IndusInd Bank Head (Consumer Finance Division) S V Parthasarathy said these offers have been curated for customers who are keen on buying a car.

"With this partnership, we aim to fulfil the desires of customers of owning a car of their choice in the most seamless manner," Parthasarathy added.

MSIL has a dealer network of 3,086 showrooms across the country, while IndusInd Bank has a network of more than 1,900 branches. This association would help facilitate the car buyers to avail easy and attractive finance schemes, the statement said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #IndusInd Bank #Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 cure? Low-cost steroid dexamethasone emerges as life-saving drug

COVID-19 cure? Low-cost steroid dexamethasone emerges as life-saving drug

Coronavirus impact: WFH, sealing of borders making people rent homes in peripheral areas

Coronavirus impact: WFH, sealing of borders making people rent homes in peripheral areas

Maha Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero, Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

Maha Vir Chakra awardee and 1971 war hero, Lt Gen Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.