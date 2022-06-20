English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maruti Suzuki new Brezza bookings open; to be launched at month-end

    The new Brezza, to be launched at the end of the month, will come with features such as electric sunroof along with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    June 20, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced opening of bookings for the upcoming new version of its compact SUV Brezza.

    The new Brezza, to be launched at the end of the month, will come with features such as electric sunroof along with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, the company said in a statement.

    It will also have a next generation powertrain with 6-speed automatic transmission option, it added without disclosing details. Customers can pre-book the new Brezza with an initial payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company's Arena showroom or from its website, it said.

    Since its launch in 2016, Brezza started a new trend of compact SUVs in the country, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Shrivastava said.

    "With over 7.5 lakh units sold in just 6 years, Brezza commands a strong market share in the compact SUV segment in the country. Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Matching the changing aspirations of young Indians, who want a vehicle that reflects their personalities, the new Brezza is a stylishly tech-enabled compact SUV that will surpass the expectations of customers, Shrivastava said.

    MSIL Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said the new Brezza comes with an enhanced design, performance, technology and safety features.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Brezza #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki
    first published: Jun 20, 2022 10:52 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.