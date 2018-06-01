App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki May sales grow 26% to 1.72 lakh units; exports jump 48%

Compact car segment registered a healthy 50.8 percent growth in the month of May, wherein it sold 77,263 units during the month against 51,234 units in same month last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India, the leader in passenger vehicles, sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, registering a massive 26 percent growth year-on-year.

The growth was largely driven by compact cars (Dzire, Swift and Baleno) and utility vehicles (Vitara Brezza and Ertiga).

The company had sold 1,36,962 units sold in May 2017.

Domestic sales grew by 24.9 percent year-on-year to 1,63,200 units while exports sales jumped 48.1 percent to 9,312 units in May 2018.

At 10:57 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 8,768.95, up Rs 234.00, or 2.74 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 11:08 am

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

