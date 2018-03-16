Maruti Suzuki may beat M&M in utility vehicles race this fiscal

Maruti Suzuki may emerge as India’s top utility vehicle maker in fiscal 2018, leaving the long-time market leader Mahindra & Mahindra behind, reported the Economic Times.

Maruti has a lead of nearly 21,700 units so far this fiscal which equals average monthly volume for M&M, and there is just a month left for the fiscal to end. The companies projected contrasting numbers in the past five years.

Successful cars from the local unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motors such as Vitara Brezza and S Cross are leading Maruti to expand its market share since Mahindra launched some vehicles in the market, which were not received as well by the buyers as the company had hoped.

Maruti held 28 percent market share in utility vehicles in the April-January period of the fiscal year, according to Marketing and Sales Executive Director RS Kalsi. It has risen drastically from the automaker’s 7 percent share 5 years ago. In the corresponding period, Mahindra lost 30 percent in its UV market, dropping from 55 percent to 25 percent.

Maruti credits its prompt response to the buyers’ demands as its plus point and the reason it is leading the market. Kalsi said the company brought Brezza, which is now the top-selling SUV, only after customers demanded a sporty SUV car in the market.

Mahindra is confident of wresting back the leadership next fiscal year on the back of the launches of multiple new vehicles in the coming months, a Mahindra & Mahindra spokesperson said. Mahindra’s KUV100 and TUV300 didn’t garner a very positive response from the buyers. There were many issues that came up in the cars resulting in an average performance.

The spokesperson added the company is not comfortable with its current UV market share, even though the sales of units held steady. He said the rural outreach and digital marketing will help the brand even more.

In the first 11 months of the current fiscal, Mahindra sold 209,322 units and Suzuki sold 230,995 units.