you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki leads PV segment in September; seven models in top ten list

Rival Hyundai Motor India also made its presence felt with three of its models featuring in the list.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) maintained its leadership position in the domestic passenger vehicles (PV) segment in September, with seven of its models appearing in the top 10 selling list, according to the SIAM data.



According to the data compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), MSI's premium hatchback Swift stood at the first position with sale of 22,228 units in September as against 13,193 units, a year ago.

The company's compact hatchback Alto was at the second position with 21,719 units as against 23,830 units a year ago. MSI's compact sedan Dzire stood at third position with sale of 21,296 units last month.

Baleno was the fourth best-selling model in September with 18,631 units. MSI's compact SUV Vitara Brezza stood at the fifth position with sale of 14,425 units. The company had sold 13,268 units of the model in September 2017.

MSI's compact model Wagon R stood at the sixth position with sale of 13,252 units. 14,649 units of the model were sold in September 2017.

Hyundai Motor India's Elite i20 stood at the seventh position with sales of 12,380 units last month. Last year in September, the model had sold 11,574 units and was at the eighth position.

Grand i10 stood at the eighth position with sale of 11,224 units. The model had stood at the fifth position with sale of 14,099 units in September last year.

Hyundai's SUV Creta took ninth position with 11,000 units while MSI's compact hatchback Celerio moved up to take tenth position with sale of 9,208 units.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki India

