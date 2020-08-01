Maruti Suzuki July sales down 1.1% to 1.08 lakh units year-on-year

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest car maker, reported a decline of 1.1 percent in year-on-year numbers by selling 1.08 lakh units in July, though it grew by 88.2 percent on month-on-month basis.

The marginal year-on-year degrowth was led by decline in sales in compact (WagonR, Swift, Dzire etc), mid-size (Ciaz) and vans (Eeco) segments, but growth was driven by mini (Alto, S-Presso), utility vehicles (Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross etc) and light commercial vehicles segments.

"...posted total sales of 1,08,064 units in July 2020. This is a growth of 88.2 percent over June 2020 and a fall of 1.1 percent over July 2019," Maruti Suzuki said in its BSE filing.

"This includes domestic sales of 1,00,000 units and 1,307 units for other OEMs in the domestic market. In addition, the company exported 6,757 units in July 2020, down 27 percent YoY," it added.

Company sold 97,768 vehicles in passengers segment in the domestic market, while under the light commercial vehicles segment, company sold 2,232 units of Super Carry model in July 2020, 28.9 percent higher compared to 1,732 units sold in same month last year.

Under the utility vehicle segment, Maruti sold 19,177 units in the month of July which increased 26.3 percent over a year-ago period.