Maruti Suzuki joins hands with IIT Bombay

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

The auto major said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Society for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (SINE), IIT Bombay to expand the reach of its innovation programs for startups.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay to drive innovation programmes for startups.

As part of the three-year MoU, SINE will support in outreach and incubation of potential startups who can be part of Maruti Suzuki's innovation programs, it added.

As part of the initiative, Maruti Suzuki and SINE will jointly shortlist startups for some of the complex business problems identified by the company.

They will together screen applications, organise workshops with mentors, industry experts and investors.

"Our efforts to engage startups aligns with Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' to make India a global manufacturing hub. Our tie-up with IIT Bombay is an effort in this direction," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi noted.