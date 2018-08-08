App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki introduces auto gear shift in top trims of its hatchback Swift

At the launch of new Swift in February this year, the company had offered AGS transmission in VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today introduced auto gear shift (AGS) option in top-end variants of its premium hatchback Swift, priced up to Rs 8.76 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top-end petrol variant of the model with AGS is priced at Rs 7.76 lakh while the top-end diesel trim is tagged at Rs 8.76 lakh.

At the launch of new Swift in February this year, the company had offered AGS transmission in VXI, ZXI, VDI and ZDI variants.

"We had customer feedback seeking convenience of AGS in the high-selling top-end variants. Accordingly, we are now offering AGS in the top-end ZXI+ and ZDI+ variants," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

This will further strengthen the brand Swift and enhance the popularity of MSI's two-pedal technology, he added. Since its launch in 2005, Swift cumulatively has sold over 1.9 million units in India.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 02:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki

