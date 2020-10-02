172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|maruti-suzuki-indias-s-presso-crosses-75000-unit-sales-in-first-year-of-launch-5914661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki India's S-Presso crosses 75,000 unit sales in first year of launch

Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, the company said in a statement.

PTI
Maruti Suzuki India 
Maruti Suzuki India 
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its entry-level small car S-Presso has crossed the 75,000 unit sales milestone in the first year of its launch.

Launched in September last year, the car, which takes the shape on a sports utility vehicle, made its debut entry in the top-10 best selling cars in India within a month of hitting the market, the company said in a statement.

The S-Presso has been indigenously conceived, designed and developed vehicle, made for India as well as the world, it added.

Close

MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "Within a short span of a year, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has carved a strong niche for itself with many segment-first features like dynamic centre console with SmartPlay infotainment system, steering mounted audio and voice control."

In line with the aspirations of young people, S-Presso is exclusively designed to offer a mini SUV feel with the best of technologies and features, he added.
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 12:27 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.