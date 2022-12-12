 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki India seeks correct accounting of greenhouse gas emission benefits of ethanol

Dec 12, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday sought correct accounting of greenhouse gas emission benefits of ethanol blended fuel under the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms.

The second phase of CAFE norms came into effect from April this year. The regulation first came into force in India from April 1, 2017.

It is aimed at lowering fuel consumption of vehicles by reducing their CO2 emissions, mandating the average corporate CO2 emission to be less than 130 gm/km by 2022, applicable to all petrol, diesel, LPG and CNG fuelled vehicles. Under CAFE II regulations, the average corporate CO2 emission must be less than 113 gm/km.

The corporate average in CAFE refers to the sales-volume weighted average for every automobile manufacturer.

To promote ethanol and flex-fuel, SIAM has made some specific policy enablers requests to the road transport and highways ministry, Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said at a SIAM event here.

"One of our key requests is for correct accounting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission benefits of Ethanol in CAFE," he added.