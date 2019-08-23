Maruti Suzuki India recalls 40,618 budget four-wheeler WagonR

Maruti said the recall was voluntary and triggered by "a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp".
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday it would recall 40,618 of budget four-wheeler WagonR manufactured between Nov. 15, 2018 and Aug. 12, 2019.
Maruti said the recall was voluntary and triggered by "a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp".Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by the company's dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts starting August 24.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 23, 2019 01:12 pm