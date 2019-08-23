App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India recalls 40,618 budget four-wheeler WagonR

Maruti said the recall was voluntary and triggered by "a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Friday it would recall 40,618 of budget four-wheeler WagonR manufactured between Nov. 15, 2018 and Aug. 12, 2019.

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by the company's dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts starting August 24.

Owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by the company's dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts starting August 24.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 01:12 pm

tags #Business #Companies

