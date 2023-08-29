Maruti Suzuki India plans to add production capacity of 2 million cars over 8 years
Maruti Suzuki India, the country's top carmaker, said in its annual general meeting on Tuesday that it plans to add production capacity of two million cars over the next eight years.
Reuters
August 29, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
