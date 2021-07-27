MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Maruti Suzuki India partners with Savitribai Phule Pune University to train youth in auto retail

A customised three-year "Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Retail Management" course will be offered to students by the university with support from the company, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

PTI
July 27, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's leading car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra, to train the youth in automobile retail.

A customised three-year "Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Retail Management" course will be offered to students by the university with support from the company, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

The curriculum will comprise one-year classroom training followed by two-year on-the-job training at Maruti Suzuki authorised dealerships, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, MSIL Executive Vice-President (Training Academy) Manoj Agrawal said one of the key challenges faced by the automobile industry currently is the skill gap and non-availability of trained personnel.

"This association with Savitribai Phule Pune University will help students who aspire for career options in the automobile retail sector," he said adding that the mandatory 24-month on-the-job training will provide in-depth knowledge to students and make them industry-ready.

Close

Related stories

Savitribai Phule Pune University Vice-Chancellor Nitin Karmalkar said, "This industry integrated programme will provide theoretical as well as practical knowledge to students with regular industry interaction and on-the-job training. The course will allow the students to build a promising career in automobile sales in India."

The curriculum for "Bachelor of Vocational Studies in Retail Management" has been developed by the two partners with an enhanced focus on value education, work ethics, soft skills, and learning Indian and Japanese work culture, the statement said.

The first batch of 80 students will commence the academic year 2021-22 from August 2021. The course is based on the concept of "earn while you learn'' where students will receive a stipend during their on-the-job training, it added.

"We are confident that with this specially curated course, we will see an upsurge of skilled professionals in the industry, to provide high-quality customer service," Agrawal said.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki #Savitribai Phule Pune University
first published: Jul 27, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.