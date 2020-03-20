App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki India may record slight production hike in FY21: Report

In the current fiscal year, MSI has recorded a 13.5 percent drop in production to 1.46 million units, as at the end of February 2020.

 
 
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) might record a slight production hike of 6 percent in 2020-21, according to a report by Mint.

As per the car manufacturer's internal estimates, the total production is estimated to increase by 100,000 units to 1.75 million in FY21, the report said.

MSI does not anticipate a significant revival in the economy and customer sentiment next fiscal year, the report said. The company is widely considered a bellwether for India’s passenger vehicle (PV) industry.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A spokesperson for MSI said the company could not give any guidance on future volumes.

In FY20, MSI has recorded a 13.5 percent drop in production to 1.46 million units as of the end of February 2020.

During the same period, the domestic wholesales declined by 15.6 percent to about 1.33 million units.

These estimates have not taken into account the impact of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19.

“This is the initial estimate and the company may not have included the full impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Hence this number might further be reduced unless the economy recovers significantly in the second half of the year," said the source.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki India

