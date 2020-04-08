App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki India cuts production by 32% in March

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has decreased production by 32.05 per cent in March, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki
 
 
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has decreased production by 32.05 per cent in March, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The company produced a total of 92,540 units in March as against 1,36,201 units in the year-ago month, the auto major said.

Passenger vehicle production last month stood at 91,602 units as against 1,35,236 units in March 2019, a dip of 32.26 per cent, it added.

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, S-Presso WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 67,708 units as against 98,602 units in March last year, down 31.33 per cent.

Production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, however, declined by 14.19 per cent to 15,203 units as compared to 17,719 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its output go down to 2,146 units in March from 3,205 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production declined to 938 units last month from 965 units in March 2019, the filing said.

In February, the automaker had cut its production by 5.38 per cent to 1,40,933 units.

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #automobile #Maruti Suzuki India #vehicles

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.