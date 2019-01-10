App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs 10,000 for select models

Maruti Suzuki India in a regulatory filing said prices will go up "for select models owing to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on January 9 said it will hike its car prices by up to Rs 10,000 for select models with immediate effect to offset adverse impact of increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates.

Maruti Suzuki India in a regulatory filing said prices will go up "for select models owing to increase in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc. The price change varies across models and ranges up to Rs 10,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi)".

"The new prices are effective from January 10, 2019, " it added.

India's largest carmaker did not specify which car models will become costlier post this price hike.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki cars start from the entry-level Alto 800 to the premium crossover S-Cross priced between Rs 2.53 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 7,472.45 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 02:04 pm

