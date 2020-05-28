App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank to offer flexible car EMI schemes starting from Rs 899 per month

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said that the schemes include flexi equated monthly installment (EMI) options under which a customer can avail low EMI for three months every year, up to 100 percent on-road funding and installments starting from Rs 899 per month, per lakh, for the first six months,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India, India's largest car maker on May 28 said it had tied up with HDFC Bank Ltd to offer flexible finance schemes for new car buyers.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said that the schemes include flexi equated monthly installment (EMI) options under which a customer can avail low EMI for three months every year, up to 100 percent on-road funding and installments starting from Rs 899 per month, per lakh, for the first six months,

Commenting on the partnership, MSI Executive Director Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said, "This is an advantage to buyers who may face resource crunch amidst the COVID-19 lockdown."

He further said, "New car buyers can select from a host of schemes that will offer low down payment options and low EMIs. This would particularly help customers in the entry level segments."

related news

In addition, digital disbursement makes it more convenient for customers in current times, Srivastava added.

HDFC Bank Country Head for Retail Assets Arvind Kapil said the partnership would provide customized offerings to customers particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are challenging times for the country and we believe it's the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to provide flexible offerings to customers," he added.

In view of the current social distancing norms and the need to reduce physical documentation, HDFC Bank would also be offering Maruti Suzuki customers the option of a post-approval digital disbursement, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on May 28, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Business #car finance Scheme #HDFC Bank #Maruti Suzuki #ompanies

