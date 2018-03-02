App
Mar 01, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki February sales up 15% at 1,49,824 units

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,37,900 units, up 14.2 per cent from 1,20,735 units in February 2017, MSI said in a statement. Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2.1 per cent rise to 33,789 units during the month under review from 33,079 units in February 2017, MSI said.

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported a 15 per cent increase in total sales at 1,49,824 units in February as against 1,30,280 units in the year-ago month.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,37,900 units, up 14.2 per cent from 1,20,735 units in February 2017, MSI said in a statement. Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2.1 per cent rise to 33,789 units during the month under review from 33,079 units in February 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 38.7 per cent to 65,213 units last month as against 47,002 units in the year-ago month.

MSI said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 16.8 per cent to 4,897 units during the month. Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 13.8 per cent to 20,324 units in February, from 17,863 units in the same month of 2017.

Sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- declined by 12.5 per cent to 12,425 units last month as against 14,195 units in the year-ago period. Exports in February were up 24.9 per cent to 11,924 units as compared with 9,545 units in the same month last year, MSI said.

