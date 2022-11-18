 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Maruti Suzuki expects to end current fiscal with 3,700 sales outlets

PTI
Nov 18, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

The country's largest carmaker on Friday crossed the 3,500 car sales outlets mark, more than doubling it from 1,300 dealerships a decade ago.

Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

Maruti Suzuki India expects its sales network to touch the 3,700-mark by the end of this fiscal amid a push to ramp up production capacity at its Manesar-based plant by 1 lakh units to cater to enhanced demand, according to a senior company official.

The country's largest carmaker on Friday crossed the 3,500 car sales outlets mark, more than doubling it from 1,300 dealerships a decade ago.

The auto major inaugurated its 3,500th outlet, a Nexa sales unit, in Hyderabad on Friday.

Maruti Suzuki India currently has presence in around 2,250 cities and towns in India. The company added 237 sales outlets in 2021-22 and further 170 outlets between April-October this fiscal year.

"We are likely to touch the 3,700 outlets mark by March-end," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava told PTI when asked about the company's network expansion plans.

The company's push to enhance sales infrastructure across the country reflects the expected increase in penetration of cars in a growing economy like India, he added.