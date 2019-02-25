App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 12:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki expands pre-owned sales network to 200 outlets

The company had relaunched upgraded True Value network with new brand and retail identity 19 months ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has expanded its pre-owned sales network to 200 outlets in 132 cities across the country.

"The pre-owned car market is rapidly growing, and customers are putting their trust in organised players for their needs," MSI Senior Executive Director Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said in a statement.

With the upgrade of Maruti Suzuki True Value showrooms, customers can avail a better experience, better products and a hassle-free journey of car buying, he added.

The auto major sells all its pre-owned models from True Value outlets.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki India

